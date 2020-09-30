Track improvements begin along the Berkshire Line Railroad

GREAT BARRINGTON/STOCKBRIDGE (MassDOT) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the second phase of the track improvement operations for the Berkshire Line Railroad has begun in Great Barrington and Stockbridge.

The work, which began on Monday, September 21, will be conducted along the railroad right of way and consists of installing new stone ballast, replacing jointed rail with new continuously welded rail, replacing turnout switches, and reconstructing private crossings.

The project also includes replacing the railroad bridge near Park Street north in Housatonic, reconstructing private railroad crossings in the area near Van Deusenville Road and North Plain Road in Great Barrington, and rebuilding the Furnace Road grade crossing in Stockbridge.

The work will require local roadway detours which will be coordinated with police and fire departments.

Construction will continue through the fall until the winter shutdown. The project is anticipated to be completed in Summer 2021.