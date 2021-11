LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were called to a tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike in Lee on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6:55 a.m., the trailer rolled over on the Exit 10 ramp on I-90. At this time there are no other details as law enforcement officials continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

22News will update this post once more information becomes available.