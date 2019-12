BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and car caused road closures on I-90 in Becket Monday evening.

State Police told 22News both eastbound lanes of I-90 in Becket were closed for some time following the crash.

Traffic was diverted around the site of the crash as drivers were directed to use the breakdown lane.

No word on any serious injuries as of late Monday night.