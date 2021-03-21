Traffic Alert: Road project on Route 8 in Adams to begin Monday

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Adams Police Department, Commercial Street (Route 8) will be under construction from Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26.

Constructions crews from MassDOT and J.H. Maxymillian, Inc. will be working on a road improvement project. The construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The exact area of road work will be on Commercial Street from BART Charter Public School to Grove Street by Leonard Street.

“Businesses and residential home access in this area will not be denied, but substantial traffic and one-lane traffic routes will be expected,” according to the Adams Police Department.

There will be ‘Temporary No Parking,’ signs throughout the area during the road construction.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the road work and to find alternate routes when possible.