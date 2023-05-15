NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Ashland Street in North Adams will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a pole being replaced.

According to the North Adams Police Department, Ashland Street will be closed from Davenport Street to the Church Street intersection until further notice due to a pole being replaced.

It is asked by the Department to use another route when traveling on Monday due to the replacement.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.