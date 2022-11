LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox Police Department announced paving on Walker Street has begun.

Palmer Paving has started to pave Walker Street from Kemble Street down to the Bypass (Rt 7&20), as well as a short section of Lee Road. Paving will begin on Friday and will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

There will be delays on Walker Street and the Lenox Police suggest that you avoid that section of the road.