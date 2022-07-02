NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The following traffic plan will be secured to assist an easy flow of traffic once the 4th of July fireworks celebration ends.

This traffic plan will mainly focus on the State Street and Curran Memorial Highway areas. The fireworks display will commence shortly after the North Adams SteepleCats baseball game. A large amount of people is expected for these fireworks.

The traffic plan for State Street and Curran Memorial Highway will be as follows:

1. All vehicles exiting parking lots and roadways north of the Haskin’s School parking lot will only be allowed to travel northbound on State Street. These parking lots are indicated with yellow circles.

2. All vehicles exiting parking lots and roadways south of Haskin’s School will only be allowed to travel southbound on State Street. These parking lots are indicated with blue circles.

3. The North Adams Police Department and assisting agencies will have Officers at different areas and intersections controlling the flow of traffic as well as ensuring motorists are abiding by this plan.

4. As stated above, we fully expect a large crowd. Please work WITH the Officers at these posts to help ensure a speedy and trouble-free departure.

5. A document visually depicting this traffic plan will also be provided.

6. If there are any issues, please contact North Adams Police Department Dispatch at 413-994-4944 ext. 1. Additionally, if an emergency arises, contact 911 immediately.