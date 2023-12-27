ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – School Street in Adams will be closed Monday until the afternoon as the Adams Police Department honors the passing of Officer Keith Erdeski.

According to the Adams Police Department, School Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., there might be slight traffic in the downtown area. If you must go to the police department on Wednesday, park at Park Street or Armory Court.

Officer Keith Erdeski was a retired police officer with the Adams Police Department with over three decades of service. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 18, according to his obituary on Legacy.com.