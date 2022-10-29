PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being advised that there will be street paving on Route 8 in Lanesborough and Pittsfield on Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says the roadwork will be on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Two lanes of travel will be open, but drivers should expect slowdowns and delays, and be prepared to stop. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control.