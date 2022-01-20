Traffic stop in North Adams for illegal license plate leads to firearm charges

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested in North Adams Wednesday after police found a firearm in their possession following a traffic stop.

According to Lieutenant Anthony Beverly, officers saw a blue sedan in the area of Eagle Street around 12:34 p.m. Wednesday with multiple registration and insurance issues. Police pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and determined the car was unregistered, was not properly insured and had illegally attached Massachusetts registration plates.

The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and told the vehicle would have to be towed. During an inventory check of the vehicle, officers located a box of 9mm ammunition in the glove compartment. The driver did not have a valid firearms identification card or a license to carry. More officers were called to assist and they determined there was probable cause the driver may have a firearm in their possession.

When officers attempted to detain the suspect, they resisted. Eventually officers were able to handcuff the driver and found an illegally possessed loaded handgun on them.

The driver has been charged with the following: