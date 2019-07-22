1  of  2
Breaking News
Holyoke homicide suspect arrested at airport Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal
Watch Live
2PM: Westfield mayor to provide update on city’s water contamination issue

Trooper helps motorist with flat tire and horse in extreme heat Sunday

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Mass. PD)

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In extreme heat, Massachusetts State Police Trooper John Areche helped a motorist with a flat tire in Lee on Sunday. 

According to Massachusetts State Police, the incident happened on a horse trailer on the side of l-90.

“With 90+ degree heat with a horse inside the trailer and a flat tire, Trooper Areche didn’t want the horse getting heat exhaustion, or having it graze beside the passing cars, so he expedited getting the vehicle and trailer back on the road,” state police wrote on Facebook.

Areche is a recent graduate of the 84th Recruit Training Troop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Weather Alert Radar

Trending Stories