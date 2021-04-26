Truck driver identified, charged in crash that killed 1, injured 2 in Becket

A tractor-trailer, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Sienna were all involved in a deadly crash on the Mass Pike in Becket.(Photo: 22News viewer)

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have released the identity of a Connecticut truck driver accused of causing a serious crash that killed one person and injured two others on the Mass Pike in Becket Friday afternoon.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the driver as 67-year-old Stanley Kardys of West Granby, CT. He is facing a single charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligence operation.

State police troopers were called to a crash involving a Freightliner tractor-trailer, a Toyota Camry, and a Toyota Sienna van on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Becket.

The DA’s Office said Kardys failed to brake properly when approaching slower traffic around the 14.8-mile mark at around 4:35 p.m. The tractor-trailer he was operating crashed into the rear of a Toyota Camry driven by 69-year-old Gary Litwin, of Ludlow.

That caused the Camry to crash into a Sienna operated by a 39-year-old woman.

There were two occupants of the Camry, including Litwin, both were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 66-year-old woman from Ludlow suffered serious injuries.

The crash caused lanes to close for more than three hours. Multiple departments and agencies responded.

The court has not yet scheduled an arraignment, the DA’s office said.