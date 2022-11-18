GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to attend the Great Barrington Turkey Roll at the VFW on Friday night.

The fire department is hosting a free event at the VFW on S Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner. A big wheel with 120 numbers will be spun for a chance to win. Tickets are $1 with special rounds that are $2. Each round typically has four to seven prizes.

The fire department has the following items available to win:

  • 32 (about 650 lbs) turkeys
  • 9 hams
  • 8 steaks
  • 4 chickens
  • 4 pork loins
  • 4 lobsters
  • 45 lbs of potatoes
  • 40 lbs of apples
  • 6 apple pies
(Great Barrington Fire Department)

For more information, visit the Great Barrington Fire Department’s Facebook page. The losing tickets will be entered into a second chance drawing for a pair of lobsters.