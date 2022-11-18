GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to attend the Great Barrington Turkey Roll at the VFW on Friday night.

The fire department is hosting a free event at the VFW on S Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner. A big wheel with 120 numbers will be spun for a chance to win. Tickets are $1 with special rounds that are $2. Each round typically has four to seven prizes.

The fire department has the following items available to win:

32 (about 650 lbs) turkeys

9 hams

8 steaks

4 chickens

4 pork loins

4 lobsters

45 lbs of potatoes

40 lbs of apples

6 apple pies

(Great Barrington Fire Department)

For more information, visit the Great Barrington Fire Department’s Facebook page. The losing tickets will be entered into a second chance drawing for a pair of lobsters.