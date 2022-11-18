GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to attend the Great Barrington Turkey Roll at the VFW on Friday night.
The fire department is hosting a free event at the VFW on S Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner. A big wheel with 120 numbers will be spun for a chance to win. Tickets are $1 with special rounds that are $2. Each round typically has four to seven prizes.
The fire department has the following items available to win:
- 32 (about 650 lbs) turkeys
- 9 hams
- 8 steaks
- 4 chickens
- 4 pork loins
- 4 lobsters
- 45 lbs of potatoes
- 40 lbs of apples
- 6 apple pies
For more information, visit the Great Barrington Fire Department’s Facebook page. The losing tickets will be entered into a second chance drawing for a pair of lobsters.