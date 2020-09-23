Two Berkshire county communities receive funds through Shared Streets & Spaces Program

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield and West Stockbridge are among the seven Massachusetts communities to receive grants in the latest rounds of funding from the state’s Shared Streets & Spaces program.

The program provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces, and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce.

The Shared Streets and Spaces Program began in June 2020 to support quick-build projects that can bring meaningful benefits to cities and towns.

Pittsfield received $238,826.50 to support new dedicated cycling facilities, curb extensions, one-way streets, outdoor seating areas for restaurants, and improvements to intersections in order to make them more welcoming.

West Stockbridge received $141,358.60 to convert several downtown public and private spaces for safe outdoor gathering and dining, establish expanded walking and bicycling routes, install new traffic calming measures, mount new wayfinding and integrate public art.

Additional information about the Shared Streets & Spaces program can be found at: https://www.mass.gov/shared-streets-and-spaces-grant-program