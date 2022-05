PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are working on a two-car crash on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive Wednesday evening.

According to a social media post by Pittsfield Police Department, one car containing three people burst into flames after everyone exited the car. All three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Police Department

No further information has been given on road closures or delays.