PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Pittsfield Monday morning thanks to nearby residents reporting the fire early.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Neil Myers, firefighters received multiple calls for a building fire around 8:22 a.m. Monday on 565 West Housatonic Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke could be seen pushing out of the single-story bungalow-style residence. Callers of the fire told the fire department the homeowners were not home but had two dogs inside.

While crews worked to contain the fire, they were also working to find the dogs inside the home. Heavy smoke in the small house made it difficult for search teams to find the dogs.

The start of the fire was found in the kitchen. As crews were able to contain the fire, the dogs were located in an office room with no visible injuries. Firefighters were able to walk the dogs out of the home safely to the homeowners who had just returned home.

“We can’t stress enough the power of cell phones and the 911 system. The quick action by those who called this fire in played a big part in saving this home and their dogs from what could have been a much more tragic outcome,” said Deputy Chief Myers.

Most of the fire damage was in the kitchen and room below in the basement but the entire house received smoke damage. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation.

The Pittsfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.