PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nonprofit organization in charge of building new homes breaks ground on new construction in Pittsfield.

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity (CBHFH) along with Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer Catherine Van Bramer from the Mayor’s office and the City of Pittsfield’s Community Development Director Justine Dodds held a ceremony last week at a new build site on Onota Street in Pittsfield.

The two 3-bedroom units will be sold to lower-income, first-time homebuyers. Two additional units on Robbins Avenue will be available this summer. Those interested in owning a home through Habitat for Humanity can call 413-442-3181 extension 7 or email homes@berkshirehabitat.org for more information.

Funding was provided by the City of Pittsfield’s Community Preservation Fund Grant and Mass Housing’s Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry that seeks to strengthen communities by providing homeownership and home repair opportunities to low-income families.