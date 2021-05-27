Two juveniles in Pittsfield charged with possession of firearm and drugs

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested in Pittsfield after police responded to a report of a man in possession of a gun Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Gary Traversa, at around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to a home on Frances Ave for a man in possession of a gun. Police determined three men had ran from the home and “engaged in suspicious activity” traveling through nearby properties.

Patrol officers were able to detain two of the men that matched the descriptions provided by a witness. Two firearms and illegal narcotics were found during a search of the area.

(Pittsfield Police Department)

(Pittsfield Police Department)

(Pittsfield Police Department)

The two juveniles were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession to Distribute Class B Drug

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Ammunition without FID card

Possession of Large Capacity Feeding Device

Carrying Firearm without License

The Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Unit, and K9 Unit assisted with the investigation.