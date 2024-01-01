PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two pedestrians are seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Pittsfield early Monday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at 2:47 a.m. on Monday, multiple agencies were called to the area of 55 West Housatonic Street for a report of a crash where two pedestrians were hit.

Nicholas Aindley, 23, of Pittsfield, was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla eastbound on West Housatonic Street when he collided with two pedestrians who were crossing the street in the 50 block.

The two pedestrians were identified as 34-year-old Shannon Steffey of Pittsfield and 32-year-old Matthew Squires of Pittsfield. Both were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for their injuries. Steffey was later taken to Bay State Medical Center as she was in critical condition.

West Housatonic Street was closed from South Street to Center Street for three hours while an investigation took place.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information, contact Officer Anthony Dayton of the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 ext. 543.