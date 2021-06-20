Two people taken to hospital after structure fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire on Sunday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department at around 3:00 a.m. they received a report of a structure fire at 90 Turner Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found the rear porch and exterior wall involved in the fire and used a water supply and ventilation to put it out.

There were five people inside the home during the fire, two adults and three children who were woken up and alerted by the fire smoke detectors.

They were all able to escape quickly but the two adults had to be treated for smoke inhalation and were taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department.