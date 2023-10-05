PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have lost their home after a fully-involved structure fire in Pittsfield Thursday.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. Thursday, revealing a rapidly growing fire with visible flames at 89 Cromwell Avenue in Pittsfield. According to Pittsfield Fire Department, upon arrival, they found heavy fire conditions showing with the first-floor rear porch, kitchen, hallway, and front porch fully involved with fire.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Fire Department

Additionally, the fire had extended up the exterior siding, reaching the second-floor windows via auto-exposure. The sole occupant and owner, Linda Boyd, managed to escape the flames and reported the incident. She was treated on-site for smoke inhalation and later brought to Berkshire Medical Center, where she has since been discharged.

Unfortunately, the building suffered extensive damage, with partial roof collapse and heavy fire damage throughout, resulting in an estimated near total loss.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Fire Department

Multiple fire units worked to control the flames. Engine 5 initiated the attack on the primary fire, with Engines 3 and 2 securing a water supply and assisting in fire suppression. The aerial ladder operations were conducted by Truck 2 crew. Engine 6 responded as the Rapid Intervention Team (R.I.T.) for potential firefighter rescues. The severity of the fire led to an upgrade in response, with Car 2 calling for Engine 1, elevating the situation to 2nd Alarm status.

The fire was brought under control within two hours, while some crews remained on the scene for fire watch and investigation assistance. The cause of the fire is under active investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to Linda Boyd and her adult son, who are now displaced due to the fire.