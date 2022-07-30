PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity (CBHFH), a nonprofit organization in charge of building them new homes.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Erin O’Brien at CBHFH, the duplex was built at 125 & 127 Madison Ave in Pittsfield and has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, materials supply chain issues, and labor shortages.

The new homeowners Carolyn Parris and her son Loel, and Geneva Samuel and her son Syphear will be welcomed into their new homes. The celebration will be held at 11 a.m. with volunteers and the construction crew that worked on the home over the past several years/

“We are especially grateful to the staff, volunteers, homeowners, sponsors, and donors that supported this project. We are moved by the time, talent, and contributions that made this project feasible. A joyous occasion after a long challenging period gives us resiliency for the next homes,” says CBHFH CEO Carolyn Valli.

Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry that seeks to strengthen communities by providing homeownership and home repair opportunities to low-income families.