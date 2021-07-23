Two sentenced as DA resolves notable court cases

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office’s Superior Court resolved three cases leaving three people indicted as the courts reopen.

The first person sentenced was 76-year-old David Roberts who was sentenced to serve one year behind bars with two years probation. Roberts pled guilty to:

Two counts of photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude

One count of videotape or photographing sexual parts of children under the age of 18,

One count an attempt to commit a crime, to wit: videotape, photograph, electronic surveillance another person who was nude or partially nude.

Roberts is also required to complete sex offender and/or mental health counseling and is to have no contact with the victim as well as additional conditions not publicly released.

The second person sentenced was 30-year-old Brandon Decker who was found guilty of:

three counts of kidnapping a minor by a relative

one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping of a minor by a relative

Decker was sentenced to two years probation with conditions that he undergo a substance abuse evaluation and submit to random drug and alcohol testing, all of which he will undergo in South Carolina. Decker was accused of kidnapping his own children from an arranged visit with their grandmother. Police found Decker and the children in North Carolina. Also charged but issued a continuance, in that case, was 30-year-old Gwendolyn Kimpel-Decker.

Prosecutors are asking for two years behind bars.