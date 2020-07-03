Two ‘seriously injured’ after motorcycle crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash on East Street in Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to Pittsfield Police Sgt Marc Maddalena, around 7:26 p.m. the Pittsfield Police Department and Pittsfield Fire Department were called to the area of 1619 East Street where two motorcycles crashed.

Two motorcycles were traveling westbound on East Street when both crossed the double yellow line and entered into the eastbound lane. Both motorcycles then collided with the south side curb and guardrail ejecting the operators.

Maddalena said both operators suffered serious injuries and were taken to Berkshire Medical Center and later taken to Baystate for treatment.

Police closed off a section of outer East Street past Whorles while they investigated the crash and cleaned up after fluids spilled onto the road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. The road reopened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The names of the operators are not being released at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Sgt. Maddalena at 413-448-9700 ext 575.