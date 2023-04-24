GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Police were called to a two-vehicle crash near the rotary on Main Street and Maple Ave, Route 23, Friday.

According to police at around 5:01 p.m., a 24-year-old woman from Clinton Corners, New York who was driving a 2018 Honda Civic had exited the rotary to travel westbound on Route 23 (Maple Ave.). The Honda struck a 2019 Subaru Impreza that was exiting the driveway to 454 Main St., The Great Barrington Dispensary.

The Subaru was being driven by a 23-year-old from Torrington, Connecticut. Airbags were deployed in the Honda and the driver was taken to Fairview Hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed, and the crash is being investigated by Great Barrington Police Sgt Tim Ullrich.

Shortly after the crash, the Great Barrington Fire Department was called to an unrelated medical call on the south end of town.