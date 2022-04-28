AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students gathered tonight in part of the nationwide protest against sexual assault on college campuses.

Protestors have a list of demands specific to UMass. The demands include:

Permanent disassociation from Theta Chi due to their continued violence towards UMass students.

Strict disciplinary guidelines for Greek Life

Having sexual assault cases investigated by an outside firm

And increased funding for the Center for Women and Community

Include the Center for Women and Community SASA Hotline phone number on every student’s UCard.

Follow up on academic transcription notations for Title IX violations.

Work with faculty to include Syllabus statements identifying their mandated reporter status.

Create more signage with information about Title IX and mandated reporting for bathrooms around campus.

Provide updates on efforts towards addressing sexual violence through emails, social media, and the UMass Amherst Title IX website.

Crowds formed at the Student Union around 5:30 p.m. and marched to the Whitemore Administration Building.