GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Fire Department was sent to State Road for a reported United States Postal Service vehicle that was on fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was being controlled with a fire extinguisher by firefighters that were passing by. No mail or packages were burned or damaged and there were no injuries, according to the Great Barrington Fire Department.

This serves as a reminder to drink lots of water to keep you hydrated in the warm weather. Although the postal vehicle can not drink anything, it is very important that the occupants stay hydrated.

Dehydration needs to be prevented because once you get to that point, it is too late and you will most likely need IV fluids in the hospital. Drink water all day long, seek shade as much as you can, and if you feel that things are just not right, seek medical attention.