Victim of Columbus Avenue shooting in Pittsfield identified

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have identified the victim of a shooting on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield on Sunday.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephanie Olivieri of Yonkers. Olivieri, a former Becket woman, was shot once while sitting in a car near the Columbus Ave and South John Street during the early morning hours of August 25.

She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where she died and now, the DA’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. A ShotSpotter activation and several 911 calls alerted police about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Olivieri shot inside a silver sedan and treated her at the location before an ambulance rushed her to the hospital.

Olivieri’s body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston for an autopsy. Investigators believe she was not the intended target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Pittsfield Police and State Police assigned to the DA’s Office are fully involved in the investigation as they continue to search for suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9705 or anonymously by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).