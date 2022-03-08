ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A storm whipped through western Massachusetts late last night, bringing down trees and powerlines with strong winds.

The video was shared by Adams Police Department on Facebook showing how dangerous power lines can be. You can see the sparks and smoke jumping off the line there. Remember, never approach downed power lines and report any you see immediately.

Thousands of homes were without power overnight in all four Western Massachusetts counties. At the peak of the outage as many as 11,000 homes were in the dark statewide.