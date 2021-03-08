VIDEO: Eagle picks up fish from ice at Big Pond in Otis

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – An eagle was caught on camera picking up a fish from the icy Big Pond in Otis.

A 22News viewer emailed a video of an eagle grabbing a fish in flight across the ice on Sunday. Benjamin says local fishermen got to see the rare event as they were out on the pond.

Big Pond is a 330-acre lake that includes fish such as lake trout, bass, white perch, yellow perch, catfish, and bluegills according to Wikipedia.

If you have any news tips, photos or video, email 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today