VIDEO: Police looking to identify man caught on camera damaging banner outside Lanesboro Pizza

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lanesborough Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video damaging a banner outside a restaurant.

In a video shared from Chief Tim Sorrell at the Lanesborough Police Department, it shows a vehicle parked with the lights on and a man taking a banner from outside Lanesboro Pizza on South Main Street and dragging it across the street.

If anyone can identify this man or has any information you are asked to contact the police department at 413-443-4107 or email police.chief@lanesborough-ma.gov