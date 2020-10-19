VIDEO: Recent vehicle break-ins in Peru

PERU, Mass. (WWLP) – The Peru Police Department is asking residents to help identify the person in the video who is allegedly involved with breaking into vehicles.

According to the neighboring town, the Hinsdale Police Department posted a video on Facebook of an individual seen checking a car door with a flashlight.

The Peru Chief of Police Bruce Cullett released a statement on October 6 saying there have been numerous vehicle break-ins in Peru and surrounding towns.

Residents are advised to take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc. in your car, lock your car, secure your homes and outbuildings.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Peru police at 413-655-8377.