PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil to show support for Israel will be held in Pittsfield Wednesday evening.

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites the community to join them for a “Community Vigil for Israel: Solidarity Through Prayer and Song” at Park Square in downtown Pittsfield at 5 p.m. The vigil is among dozens that have been held across Massachusetts and the nation in response to the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Other organizations participating are Berkshire Hills Hadassah, Berkshire Minyan, Chabad of the Berkshires, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Congregation Beth Israel of the Berkshires, Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Knesset Israel, and Temple Anshe Amunim.

Parking is available at the McKay Street lot and garages and in public lots on First Street.