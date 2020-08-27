Virtual forum brings awareness to substance abuse issues

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Berkshire Opioid Addiction Prevention Collaborative are bringing awareness to addiction.

In a virtual forum Wednesday night, doctors, law enforcement, and a number of mental health specialists met to discuss opioids and substance abuse from a public health perspective.

The discussion brought light to the growing number of overdose deaths by stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine, not just opioids. Speakers also explored different ways to fix the problem.

USCF professor Dr. Daniel Ciccarone told 22News, “Connecting supply reduction, demand reduction, and harm reduction is the idea of public health public safety partnership. I know Massachusetts has pioneered some of these and I applaud that effort.”

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington moderated the discussion.