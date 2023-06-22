PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) and Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) are looking for volunteers to help with a river clean-up project.

The organization will be focusing on the west branch of the Housatonic River at various locations to pick up all types of trash from the river banks and waters including mattresses, shopping carts, plastics, bicycles, televisions, tires, construction materials, and more. People should bring old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, a full water bottle, and sunglasses.

The cleanup takes place on Saturday, July 22, from 9 AM to 1 PM. Volunteers meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield. After the cleanup, volunteers will be provided a free hot lunch from a local restaurant. Volunteers must RSVP in advance to reserve a free lunch.

For more information or to register to volunteer, contact BEAT by email at team@thebeatnews.org or call (413)464-9402.