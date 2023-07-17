PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are needed to help with the Housatonic River cleanup on Saturday, July 22.

The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) and Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) are targeting the west branch of the river from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Past cleanups have yielded mattresses, shopping carts, inflatable pools, bicycles, televisions, tires, construction materials, metal barrels, and other trash.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Wahconah Park located at 105 Wahconah Street in Pittsfield at 9 a.m. and will be divided into teams and sent to specific locations. Participants should come prepared by wearing appropriate clothing, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, a full water bottle, and sunglasses.

After the cleanup, volunteers will be provided a free hot lunch from a local restaurant. Volunteers must RSVP in advance to reserve a free lunch. For more information or to register to volunteer, email BEAT at team@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402.

The cleanup will be canceled in the event of pouring rain or lightning or if the river is too high from recent rainfall.