WAM Theater in Lenox receives grant

Lenox, Mass. (WWLP) – The WAM Theater in Lenox announced Tuesday that it was one of 20 nonprofit organizations to receive a Community Investments for Greater Change grant from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM).

WFWM distributed grants through the initiative to organizations working with women and girls whose work aligns with the organization’s driving principles of: economic security; freedom from gender-based violence, harassment, and harm; and parity in positions of leadership, representation, and power.

“Funding distributed through these three grants programs allow us to continue addressing the issues in our community that were identified in our 2019 Status of Women and Girls in Western Massachusetts report,” Nicole Young | Community Investments Manager for WFWM.

WAM’s a portion of the proceeds from their Mainstage productions as part of their philanthropic mission. Since the organization was founded in 2010, they have donated more than $80,000 to local and global groups who take action for gender equity.

“As a professional theatre company operating at the intersection of arts and activism, WAM is thrilled to be among the awardees of this prestigious grant. . . We have long admired how the Women’s Fund of Western MA operates and the equitable process implemented during this granting process serves as an excellent model for all of us who are in the work of community investment.” Kristen van Ginhoven | WAM Theatre Producing Artistic Director

The WAM Theater is supported by many sponcers including:

Adams Community Bank,

Berkshire Roots,

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation,

Blue Q,

Blue Spark Financial,

Brabson Library & Educational Foundation,

Canyon Ranch,

Chez Nous,

The Dylandale Foundation,

Greylock Federal Credit Union,

Haven Cafe and Bakery,

Health Professional Coaching,

Heller & Robbins,

Interprint,

Lake House Inn,

Lee Bank,

Lee Bank Foundation,

Only in my Dreams Events,

Onyx Specialty Papers,

Outpost Productions,

Prix Fixe, RB Design Co.,

The Rookwood Inn,

T Square Design Studio,

Toole Insurance,

A Von Schlegell & co.

The exact amount of the grant awarded to the WAM Theater by WFWM was not mentioned in the new release shared with 22News.