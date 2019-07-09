WANTED: Berkshire County Jail inmate escaped custody

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for an inmate who escaped from an area hospital Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office released a wanted poster for Harry Chandler, Jr. on Facebook Tuesday just after 12 p.m. Chandler was last seen wearing orange pants, no shoes, and no shirt. He is 33-years-old with blue eyes, blonde or strawberry hair, weighs 175 pounds, and is 5’11” tall.

*****Update***** Here is the official wanted poster for Harry Chandler DOB 8/27/85. If you come across him DO NOT approach him, call 413-499-7601. Posted by Berkshire County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Chandler is an inmate at the Berkshire County House of Corrections.

According to the Berkshire Sheriff Department, Harry Chandler Jr escaped from the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield around 2:07 p.m. Monday. The medical center is located at 725 North Street in Pittsfield.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call their Emergency Communication Center at (413) 499-7601.

Do not approach Chandler if you see him, instead, call 911.