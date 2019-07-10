WANTED: Escaped inmate Harry Chandler, Jr

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Authorities released an updated wanted poster for an inmate who escaped from an area hospital Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office released an updated photo on the wanted poster for Harry Chandler, Jr. on Facebook Wednesday just before 2 p.m. Chandler was last seen wearing orange pants, no shoes, and no shirt. He is 33-years-old with blue eyes, blonde or strawberry hair, weighs 175 pounds, and is 5’11” tall.

Chandler is an inmate at the Berkshire County House of Corrections.

According to the Berkshire Sheriff Department, Harry Chandler Jr escaped from the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield around 2:07 p.m. Monday. The medical center is located at 725 North Street in Pittsfield.

According to Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking for your help if you or anyone you know was driving in the area of North and Tyler Street in Pittsfield Monday around 2:00 – 2:10 p.m. with a dash cam.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call their Emergency Communication Center at (413) 499-7601.

Do not approach Chandler if you see him, instead, call 911.