PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four warming center locations in the City of Pittsfield will be open on Friday and Saturday.

Three locations are available during the day:

• Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St.: The center will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks will be available.

• Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.: The library will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

• First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St.: The church will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch will be served on Saturday.

A fourth location is a shelter at the former St. Joseph’s High School, 22 Maplewood Ave., which will be open 24 hours each day for anyone seeking refuge from the cold.