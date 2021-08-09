Warning: ‘There is a warrant for your arrest’ scam call

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam call claiming there is a warrant for your arrest.

The scam callers say they are from the Berkshire House of Corrections and that there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller then asks for your social security number to verify the warrant.

Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office say they do not make any of these types of calls and to simply hang up. These types of scams are common in which the caller wants information to gain access to personal accounts.