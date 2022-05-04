**This article has been updated to state that Warrior Trading has not been charged and instead received civil allegations; and that the court has not ordered, but that both parties have agreed to a no-admit settlement that is awaiting court approval.

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Great Barrington investment company will pay $3-million in refunds to customers after an FTC complaint said the company made misleading claims of big investment gains.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act alleged Warrior Trading and its CEO, Ross Cameron, were “deceptive and unlawful advertising marketing, promoting, distribution, and selling of day-trading strategies and related goods and services to consumers throughout the United States,” according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Massachusetts.

The FTC’s complaint says that Warrior Trading urged investors to purchase their day-trading strategies and related courses, workshops, programs, and tools, saying they were opportunities to profit substantially and consistently. Investigators found that most customers lost money in their investments in addition to the amounts they paid to the company for their programs.

Under a no-admit settlement agreed to by the FTC and Warrior Trading, the company will:

Pay consumer redress . Warrior Trading must pay $3 million to consumers harmed by its false earnings claims and phony opportunities

. Warrior Trading must pay $3 million to consumers harmed by its false earnings claims and phony opportunities Shut down bogus earnings claims . The order prohibits the company from making unsubstantiated earnings claims and misrepresenting that purchasers of their products can be successful in trade regardless of their educational background, the amount of capital they have to invest, or the amount of time they spend trading; and

. The order prohibits the company from making unsubstantiated earnings claims and misrepresenting that purchasers of their products can be successful in trade regardless of their educational background, the amount of capital they have to invest, or the amount of time they spend trading; and Prohibit TSR violations. The company is prohibited from further violations of the TSR, including making any misrepresentations through telemarketing about investment opportunities, including the earnings potential or amount of risk a consumer might face.

Read the court agreement here: