ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in western Massachusetts Wednesday, traveling to Adams for an event at the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center.

The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery and Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides will attend the event held to celebrate the $6.5 million in funding made available by the Baker Administration. The Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center is a new building that will become a hub for outdoor activity in the area and access to the Mount Greylock State Reservation. You can watch the announcement live in the video player above at 11:00 a.m.

Governor Baker will also be heading to Clark Art Institute in Williamstown at 12:30 p.m. to announce a new grant for the Destination Development Capital program. The program highlights tourism resources and infrastructure in the state.