WATCH LIVE: Pittsfield mayor to provide update on coronavirus preparedness plan

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning regarding the city’s coronavirus preparedness plan.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, there are seven presumptive cases of coronavirus in Berkshire County. Governor Charlie Baker has called these cases the most concerning, as they have no known origin.
The governor is set to meet with Mayor Tyer Thursday afternoon.
