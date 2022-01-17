Water main break in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The North Adams Police Department said there is a water main break in the area of Prospect Street. The break will be affecting services to that section of the city.

Police said the North Adams Water Department has been notified.

No other information has been provided at this time. 22News will continue to update this article when new information is provided.

In addition, the North Adams Police Department is notifying residents their business lines are down Monday morning. If you need to contact North Adams police, you can call the secondary line at 413-663-3313. If it is an emergency, call 911.