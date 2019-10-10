Wayfair opens new customer service center in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Wayfair opened its new customer service center in Pittsfield on Thursday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the ribbon-cutting ceremony brought Wayfair executives and employees, elected federal and state officials and Pittsfield community leaders to celebrate job creation in Berkshire County.

With this opening, the company is set to create 300 jobs in Berkshire County. Wayfair is one of the world’s largest online destinations to shop for home items.

Niraj Shah, a Wayfair CEO, co-founder, co-chairman and Pittsfield native spoke about the opportunities this new center will bring to the area.

“I could not be more excited to return to my hometown of Pittsfield today to celebrate Wayfair’s new customer service operations. Our new Pittsfield team members join more than 6,000 people across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and thousands of others globally all working together to deliver the most exceptional customer experience in online shopping for home. We have received an incredibly warm welcome from the City of Pittsfield and the region. Massachusetts is our home and we are fortunate to have a partner in Governor Baker and the Baker-Polito Administration. We look forward to continuing to create jobs and economic opportunity in Berkshire County and across the Commonwealth.” -Niraj Shah, a Wayfair CEO, co-founder, co-chairman and Pittsfield native said in a news release sent to 22News.

“Industry leaders like Wayfair are driving economic development and growth in Massachusetts, and our administration is proud to partner with them on this new expansion into Pittsfield. Homegrown success stories like Wayfair exemplify the entrepreneurial, innovative spirit that drives our Commonwealth forward and we are pleased to work together to continue to create more opportunities across the state.” -Governor Charlie Baker said in a news release sent to 22News.

Wayfair, headquartered in Boston, generated $8 billion in net revenue last year and employs more than $14,500 people.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, U.S. Congressman, and Chairman Richard Neal, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy were at the grand opening.