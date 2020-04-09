Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Alert: Hail, wind and heavy downpours possible with afternoon storms

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from late morning through Thursday afternoon, for heavy rain & thunderstormswhich could include hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

This morning we’ve got the chance for mid-late morning showers, but most of the morning will be dry.

An area of widespread heavy rain & thunderstorms will arrive around midday and last through the afternoon hours. Be ready for torrential downpours, lightning, small hail, and damaging wind. Not all of us will get a strong to severe thunderstorm, but there is the chance from Noon-4pm today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed MOST of western Massachusetts at a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which means isolated severe storms are possible. Part of northern Franklin & Berkshire Counties are NOT in the SPC’s Marginal Risk threat. Bottom line, we could all get storms/downpours, but the strongest will likely be farther south, southwest.

In addition, after the storms/downpours are done, it will remain gusty into tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts:

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 4PM-9PM. Gusts Over 40 MPH Possible.

WIND ADVISORY: Berkshire County from 2PM-MIDNIGHT. Gusts Over 40 MPH Possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today