LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County was forecast to get the worst of the snow from Tuesday’s storm.

Most of the Berkshire area got around three to four inches of snow and snow looks like it is starting to taper off Wednesday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m. the roads in the Lee area looked pretty clear but we’re still seeing some slick and slippery conditions, so make sure you drive slow and clear off your cars completely before heading out.