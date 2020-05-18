Week 3 of hydrant flushing begins in several areas within Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flushing of the water system continues in Pittsfield as Monday marks week three.
According to a news release sent to 22News, water mains in certain parts of the city will be flushed through hydrants to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products. Flushing is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Residents are warned flushing may cause discolored water and reduced service pressure conditions, however, appropriate measures ensure the proper levels of treatment and disinfections are maintained in the system at all times.
Flushing may be expected in the following areas this week:
- Several locations along Park Street, King Street and Onota Street near Von Nida
- Street, Walnut Street, West Housatonic Street, Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue.
- All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood streets in-between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon Avenue and Cole Avenue).
- West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets in-between.
- Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Pecks Road, Thomas Island, Upper North Street, outer Wahconah Street, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street.
- Hancock Road starting at North Street intersection which would include the Highland and Ridge avenue neighborhood.