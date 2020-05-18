Week 3 of hydrant flushing begins in several areas within Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flushing of the water system continues in Pittsfield as Monday marks week three.

According to a news release sent to 22News, water mains in certain parts of the city will be flushed through hydrants to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products. Flushing is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Residents are warned flushing may cause discolored water and reduced service pressure conditions, however, appropriate measures ensure the proper levels of treatment and disinfections are maintained in the system at all times.

Flushing may be expected in the following areas this week: