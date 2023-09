BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be restricting access to Mount Greylock State Reservation for road construction.

Through Friday, October 6, access to Sperry Road is restricted and the parking area on Rockwell Road is closed in the towns of New Ashford and Williamstown from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sperry Road is expected to reopen to hikers on the weekends.